NFL Odds: How Patriots Stack Up Among Highest, Lowest Scoring Offenses

Looking for an intriguing NFL future bet to place a wager on?

DraftKings SportsBook released odds for the highest and lowest scoring offenses entering the 2021 NFL season, and those for the New England Patriots, specifically, don’t invoke much confidence.

The Patriots are 35-to-1 to finish the season as the highest-scoring offense and 20-to-1 to conclude as the league’s lowest-scoring offense. A $100 bet on the Patriots to be the highest scoring offense would win $3500 and payout $3600.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds (+550) to have the highest scoring offense followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+800) and Buffalo Bills (+900). The Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are tied at 14-to-1.

The Houston Texans, on the flip side, have the best odds to be the lowest scoring offense at 4-to-1. Houston is followed by the New York Jets (+600), Detroit Lions (+900), Jacksonville Jaguars (+1000) and Chicago Bears (+1200).

It’s tough to imagine the Patriots, even with the offseason additions of two of the top tight ends in the league, will be putting up in the neighborhood of 30-plus points to be in the conversation for the highest scoring group. The Green Bay Packers led the league in scoring with 31.8 points per game last season.

On the other hand, it’s also tough to imagine New England’s group finishing in the bottom six like they did last season. The Patriots averaged 20.4 points per game while the lowest scoring offense — the Jets — mustered just 15.2 points per game.