NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon Submits Request For Reinstatement

Josh Gordon has been returning nothing but clean drug tests, and now he’s trying to get back into the NFL.

The embattled wide receiver is on an indefinite suspension from the NFL for violating the conditions of his previous reinstatement in December 2020. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he has submitted a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell in an attempt to be reinstated again.

“Josh Gordon officially has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be with a team for training camp, per a league source,” Schefter tweeted. “The NFL has been randomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months and is said to have passed all tests.”

Gordon’s latest suspension came when he relapsed in Dec. 2020 following the death of his brother. That was while he was with the Seahawks, but now he is an unrestricted free agent after getting cut by Seattle, which Gordon said he requested.

In an effort to continue playing, Gordon participated in Fan Controlled Football earlier this year, and showed flashes of his vintage self. He’s 30 years old and has sporadically played, but there’s enough potential there for a team to take a flier on him in hopes that he’ll be a third or fourth receiving option.

Gordon last played in the NFL with the Seahawks in 2019 after getting cut by the New England Patriots.