NFL Rumors: Patriots Sign QB Mac Jones To Four-Year, $15.6M Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly have locked up their rookie quarterback.

The Patriots on Tuesday signed Mac Jones to his four-year rookie deal worth $15.6 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. There also is a fifth-year option.

The Patriots have signed rookie QB Mac Jones to his four-year contract with a fifth-year team option, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 6, 2021

Jones was drafted by the Patriots 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and had yet to sign his rookie deal in June when other first-round picks were being signed by their teams.

The quarterback reportedly lived up to expectations New England had for him during a three-day minicamp last month.