NFL Rumors: Rams’ Plan At Running Back After Cam Akers Injury

There is a robust group of veteran running backs available right now, but don’t expect the Los Angeles Rams to immediately pursue them following the Cam Akers injury.

Akers on Monday suffered a ruptured Achilles, which is likely to force him out for the entire 2021 season. It’s a brutal blow to a Rams team that already is in transition, as well as to the player himself, who had a breakout 2020 campaign.

Immediately after the injury happened, there was speculation of who L.A. could bring in, since Todd Gurley, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell, among a bunch of others, still are without teams. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams are plenty comfortable with Darrell Henderson as the bellcow.

“Rams don’t have any immediate plans to pursue a free-agent running back,” Schefter tweeted. “They believe in Darrell Henderson, like last year’s undrafted free agent RB Xavier Jones and also drafted RB Jake Funk in the seventh round this year. For now, they’re standing pat, but could revisit later.”

Henderson, a 23-year-old Memphis product, is entering his third NFL season. Capable of running or receiving, he had 138 rushes for 624 yards with five touchdowns last season, while catching 16 of his 24 targets with one score.