The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly will bolster up their defensive front seven with the addition of Melvin Ingram.

The Steelers will sign the free-agent pass rusher to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The addition of Ingram comes after Pittsburgh edge rusher Bud Dupree signed with the Tennessee Titans earlier in free agency. Ingram, 32, will complement fellow Pittsburgh pass rusher T.J. Watt.

The terms of the contract were not reported.

Source: The #Steelers are signing FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to a 1-year contract to beef up the edge. The former #Chargers star lands in PIT before camp begins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021

Ingram spent the past nine seasons with the Chargers organization, moving from San Diego to Los Angeles, and earned a trip to three Pro Bowls in the last four years. He played in just seven games during the 2020 season due to knee injuries which landed him on injured reserve twice. It was the first time in his career he finished without a sack.

Prior to that campaign, however, Ingram played 13 games in 2019 and went four straight seasons playing all 16 games. He tied a career-best 10.5 sacks in 2017.

Ingram also had interest from the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, according to Rapoport. Ingram was, at one time, linked to the Patriots before New England went out and signed Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, among others.