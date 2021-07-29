NFL Rumors: Surgery ‘A Possibility’ For Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ quarterback competition may be over before it begins for Jarrett Stidham.

The sophomore signal-caller reportedly has been experiencing pain in his shoulder and back while throwing. After being placed on the physically unable to perform list last week and not participating in practice Wednesday, it isn’t looking like he’ll make his return soon.

“The New England Patriots quarterback has been experiencing pain in his right shoulder and back while throwing the football,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Wednesday evening. “Surgery has been noted as a possibility, and it remains unclear how much more time he’ll miss.”

Stidham is under contract through 2022, but after sitting out of practice, the Patriots claimed a fifth quarterback off waivers suggesting he’ll be out a while.

We’ll see how this impacts his future with the team.