NHL Free Agency Live Tracker: Latest Rumors, Updates, Signings

9:50 a.m.: The top defenseman not named Dougie Hamilton officially off the market. Somebody probably would’ve paid him more if he tested the waters.
9:45 a.m.: Blake Coleman is one of the top free-agent forwards available. Will he end up in Boston, which made a push for him at the 2020 trade deadline?
9:37 a.m.: Mikael Granlund will be available for the second straight offseason.
8:41 a.m.: The Maple Leafs are interested in every goalie on the planet.
8:35 a.m.: Alex Galchenyuk will go to market and likely play for his 10,000th team.
\8:32 a.m.: Some updates on the goalie market. Still looks like Jaroslav Halak, who spent the last three years with the Bruins, is heading to Vancouver.
8:22 a.m.: An intriguing left winger is staying put in Los Angeles. He had a nice year with the Kings.
8:15 a.m. ET: The busiest day on the NHL calendar has arrived, albeit four weeks later than usual.
Wednesday at noon ET marks the start of free agency in the NHL, and it always is a busy day filled with signings and trades.
This year will be no different. And although teams aren’t technically allowed to talk to free agents until after noon, somehow rumors have been trickling out for days.
So, keep it here on our NHL Free Agency tracker all day. We’ll keep you posted with the latest rumors, trades and signings.
Here is what the insiders are saying this morning.
Plus, some predictions (informed speculation) from Bob McKenzie.