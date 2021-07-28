NHL Free Agency Live Tracker: Latest Rumors, Updates, Signings

NESN Logo Sign In

9:50 a.m.: The top defenseman not named Dougie Hamilton officially off the market. Somebody probably would’ve paid him more if he tested the waters.

Alec Martinez deal with @GoldenKnights AAV is $5.25M. 3 year extension. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 28, 2021

9:45 a.m.: Blake Coleman is one of the top free-agent forwards available. Will he end up in Boston, which made a push for him at the 2020 trade deadline?

Keep an eye on Blake Coleman. Talk was Boston was the front runner but led to believe Calgary is making a push. #FreeAgentFrenzy — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 28, 2021

9:37 a.m.: Mikael Granlund will be available for the second straight offseason.

Mikael Granlund is headed to market. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

8:41 a.m.: The Maple Leafs are interested in every goalie on the planet.