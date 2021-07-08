NHL Rumors: Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko Wants Trade Out Of St. Louis

NESN Logo Sign In

They say you can’t have a relationship without trust, and it appears Vladimir Tarasenko is taking that to heart.

The Blues superstar winger reportedly requested a trade out of St. Louis, The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford reported Wednesday.

Tarasenko reportedly requested to be traded earlier in the season because he is upset with how the Blues handled his 2018 and 2019 shoulder surgeries, “and feels there?s no trust left between him and the organization,” per Rutherford.

Check out this excerpt from Rutherford:

Furthermore, sources say that Tarasenko complained about discomfort in his shoulder before rejoining the Blues for the playoffs in the Edmonton bubble in 2020 and that he believes the club waited too long before doing additional testing.

Taraesnko is not the only who has had issues with his team handling an injury. Sabres forward Jack Eichel opened up about how the team would not allow him to have surgery on his neck, saying there was a “disconnect” between him and Buffalo.

What’s next for Tarasenko remains to be seen, but Rutherford cited sources saying a move could be done before the 2021-22 NHL season.