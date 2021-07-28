NHL Rumors: Bruins Add Fourth-Liner Tomas Nosek On Two-Year Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins lost Sean Kuraly in free agency on Wednesday, but it didn’t take long for them to find his replacement.

Tomas Nosek and the Bruins agreed to a two-year deal, which will carry a $1.75 million cap hit, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Nosek, an original member of the Vegas Golden Knights, is a big, fourth-line forward who can center a unit and play on the wing. He provides more offensive upside than Kuraly, scoring eight goals with 10 assists in 38 games last season.

At 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, Nosek also accomodates the Bruins’ desire to add size.

He plays a mostly offensive game, though it’s unclear how the Bruins envision using him. As of now, Nosek, Trent Frederic, Curtis Lazar and Chris Wagner all will vie for spots on the fourth line, assuming the third line consists of Erik Haula, Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk.

Nosek is the third reported signing of the day for the Bruins. Haula, who also is an original member of the Golden Knights, and Derek Forbort are the others.