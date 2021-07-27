NHL Rumors: Bruins ‘Close’ To Three-Year Agreement With Mike Reilly

Reilly reportedly will return to the Bruins

by

The Boston Bruins reportedly are close to locking up Mike Reilly.

The Athletic’s Michael Russo and TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday the Bruins are nearing a three-year deal with the defenseman. LeBrun reported it was in the ballpark of three years with $3 million average.

Reilly came to the Bruins via trade in April from the Ottawa Senators. The D-man never was afraid to shoot the puck if he saw an open lane, but did not score a goal in his 15 regular-season games last year with the Black and Gold. He did, however, amass eight assists.

Reilly certainly provides strong defense on a blue line that needs some help after Kevan Miller retired and Jeremy Lauzon was drafted by the Seattle Kraken.

