Bruins Fill Goaltender Need By Signing Veteran Linus Ullmark

The Bruins continue their busy Wednesday

by

The Boston Bruins have filled their void at the goaltender position.

The Bruins signed veteran Linus Ullmark, who spent his first six NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, the team announced Wednesday.

TSN’s Darren Dreger and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman were among the first to report the signing.

The Bruins were in need of someone between the pipes after the departure of Jaroslav Halak and the uncertainty of Tuukka Rask due to hip surgery that will leave him sidelined for five to six months. Boston also has Jeremy Swayman on the depth chart, after Wednesday’s ensuing trade of Daniel Vladar.

