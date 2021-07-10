NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Among Teams With ‘Outside Interest’ In Taylor Hall

Hall is an unrestricted free agent

by

Taylor Hall only spent a few months with the Boston Bruins this season after a trade, but he’s expressed his desire to stay with the organization.

Still, it’s looking like he’ll be pretty coveted this offseason.

Hall reportedly is garnering “outside interest” from the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported earlier this week.

The Maple Leafs have nine unrestricted free agents including Zach Hyman and Frederik Anderson — players who Toronto should prioritize signing this offseason. It’s also worth noting the Bruins’ rival has about $9.3 million in cap space, so they certainly don’t have a ton of room to work with.

Hall fit in quite nicely with the Bruins, complimenting David Krejci, another UFA, on the second line. He also recently got engaged on Nantucket, so he certainly is having a successful offseason in Massachusetts.

More NHL:

Jack Eichel Thinks It Would Be ‘Pretty Cool’ To Play For Hometown Bruins
CT Sun forward Jonquel Jones
Previous Article

CT Sun Wrap: Jonquel Jones Posts Double-Double To Defeat Dream
Former MLB pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka
Next Article

Terry Francona Reveals Hilarious Gift Used To Recruit Daisuke Matsuzaka To Red Sox

Picked For You

Related