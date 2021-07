NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins remain busy on this fine Wednesday.

According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, Nick Foligno “has chosen” the Bruins as his next team. The left winger was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in April after serving as the captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets since the 2015-16 season.

Sources say Nick Foligno has chosen the Boston #Bruins. No dice for #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 28, 2021

Foligno amassed seven goals and 13 assists during the 2020-21 season through 49 games. played.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as details become available.