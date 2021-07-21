NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall, Bruins Gaining Momentum On New Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and Taylor Hall both have expressed interest in getting a new contract done, and all signs are pointing to that ultimately happening.

Hall is an unrestricted free agent with his one-year contract now complete. He spent the bulk of the season with the Buffalo Sabres but was sent to Boston at the trade deadline and thrived with his new team.

Last week, Bally Sports’ Andy Strickland reported the two sides were moving toward getting a new contract done. And on Wednesday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman indicated the same.

“The momentum is gaining with Boston and Taylor Hall,” Friedman wrote. “Word is Hall wants to stay and the Bruins want to keep him. Nothing is done until it’s done, but there’s a path.”

Because of the roster freeze caused by the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, the earliest the two sides could officially announce something would be Thursday afternoon. Free agency doesn’t begin until next Friday, at which point Hall, an unrestricted free agent, could be pursued by any team.

The 29-year-old left winger had eight goals and six assists in 16 regular-season games with Boston, then scored three goals with a pair of helpers in 11 postseason contests.