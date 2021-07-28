NHL Rumors: Two Bruins Depth Skaters Signing With Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins elected not to retain Greg McKegg and Jarred Tinordi, and now both are off to Broadway.

McKegg and Tinordi both signed deals to join the New York Rangers, according to multiple reports. McKegg’s deal is worth $750,000 for one year, while Tinordi’s is a two-year pact for $900,000 annually.

The Bruins signed McKegg as a free agent last offseason, and he served as the Bruins’ spare center, seldom playing. He appeared in just five games and scored one goal, while also making two appearances for the Providence Bruins. McKegg played for the Rangers in 2019-20, dressing in 53 games.

Tinordi arrived off waivers from the Nashville Predators when the Bruins were thin in the back end. He was a nice stopgap that provided size but ultimately was replaceable.

The Bruins’ first reported signing of the day was defenseman Derek Forbort, who they brought in on a three-year deal worth $3 million annually.