Nick Pivetta Takes Mound While Red Sox Look To Begin New Win Streak

Nick Pivetta is looking to rebound

The Boston Red Sox are back Sunday for some Fourth of July action.

Boston concludes its three-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon after two straight extra-inning affairs in which the Red Sox came away with a win Friday, but also a loss Saturday.

Nick Pivetta takes the hill for the Red Sox in the rubber match looking to rebound after allowing six earned runs in his last appearance over 4 1/3 innings.

