Nikita Kucherov Beer Showers Reporter; Scenes From Lightning Parade

Before the rain even started, one reporter got a shower courtesy of Nikita Kucherov.

The Tampa Bay Lightning star seems to have not stopped partying since the team won its second consecutive Stanley Cup championship, and the celebration continued Monday at the boat parade.

If you thought the Buccaneers got after it at their Super Bowl boat rally, the Lightning may have one-upped them, not letting anything, quite literally, rain on their parade.

What a scene. And it looks like the Cup is taking a beating.

There were a lot of trophies flying around. Which one was photographed more, Lord Stanley or the replica made of beer cans?