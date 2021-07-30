N’Keal Harry Addresses Public Trade Request, Future With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — N’Keal Harry asked out of New England. But for now, he insists he’s happy to be there.

“I’m a Patriot right now,” the third-year wide receiver said Friday after the team’s third training camp practice. “I’m very OK with being a Patriot. … Right now, I’m at New England Patriots training camp. I’m just making sure I do everything I can to fit in with this team and everything that I can to help this team win.”

Harry said his trade request — which his agent, Jamal Tooson, publicly shared on July 6 — hasn’t resulted in any awkwardness inside the Patriots’ facility.

“Everything’s been very normal,” Harry said. “I’m just focusing on helping this team win and doing everything I can to be the best player I can be.”

New England’s top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (32nd overall), Harry has managed just 45 catches for 445 yards and four touchdowns over his first two seasons while several wideouts selected later in the same draft (A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin) have flourished.

Toosan’s statement blamed Harry’s lack of NFL production to date on a lack of opportunities. Last season, as part of arguably the league’s weakest receiving corps, Harry started nine games and saw 57 targets, catching 33 for 309 yards and two scores. 2019 undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers leapfrogged Harry on the depth chart midseason and was by far the Patriots’ best pass-catcher over the final 11 weeks.

With the Patriots making a point to add weapons during the offseason, Harry currently sits no higher on the team’s wideout depth chart behind Meyers and veteran newcomers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.