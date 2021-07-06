Agent For N’Keal Harry Reveals Patriots Receiver Has Requested Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The N’Keal Harry era in New England soon might be over.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo on Tuesday shared a statement from Jamal Tooson, Harry’s agent, revealing the wide receiver recently requested a trade from the Patriots.

Harry was selected by New England with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N’Keal to thrive in New England. Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college. Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.

N’Keal understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity. He will continue to work hard to develop and refine his craft after missing a large portion of his rookie year to injury. His draft-day expectations for his NFL career have not changed. We are confident success is just around the corner for him and will aggressively pursue it.

Harry did not live up to his draft status in his first two seasons as a pro.