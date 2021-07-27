NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since 2008, baseball is back in the Olympic Games. And with its return, Team USA will look to win its first gold medal in the sport since the 2000 Games in Sydney.

The U.S. baseball team qualified for the 2020 Olympics in one of its last opportunities to do so, becoming the fifth team to punch a ticket to Tokyo by winning the Baseball Americas Qualifier in early June.

It was a long time coming for a squad that first attempted to qualify in November 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed their second chance to punch their ticket — and the Games as a whole.

Now that they’ve finally made it to Tokyo, the U.S. will have to beat out Japan, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Korea and Israel in order to reclaim the gold medal. Here’s a look at who the U.S. must watch out for en route to any medal round, as well as the players that could help them to their fourth baseball medal in history.

2020 Olympics Baseball Format

Group Stage: July 28-July 31

Knockout Stage: Aug. 1-Aug. 4

Semifinals: Aug. 4-Aug. 5

Medal Games: Aug. 7

In the first stage, teams will play every team in their group once. Based on those standings, teams will begin play in the double-elimination knockout stage, which will merge the two groups.

The U.S. is in Group B alongside Korea and Israel. Japan, Mexico and the Dominican Republic make up Group A.