NESN Logo Sign In

The United States women’s basketball team has taken home the gold medal in the last six Olympic Games.

They aren’t trying to break that streak, as Team USA heads to Tokyo seeking its seventh straight title.

There will be some differences this year, though. This time around, legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma is handing the head coaching reigns to Hall of Fame coach Dawn Staley of South Carolina. She’ll lead a balanced mix of veteran players like Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi and exciting newcomers like MVP A’ja Wilson in international play.

The entirety of Team USA’s roster plays in the WNBA. It also includes Ariel Atkins, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sylvia Fowles, Chelsea Grey, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart. No matter who is coaching and who is out the floor, the expectations remain the same.

Despite being sent off to Tokyo with a loss at the hands of Team WNBA in the All-Star Game, anticipate that Team USA extends its Olympic win streak.

First, they just have to get through the other 11 teams in play.

SCHEDULE

Preliminary Round

Tuesday, Jul. 24 — United States vs. Nigeria at 12:40 a.m. ET

Friday, Jul. 30 — United States vs. Japan at 12:40 a.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 2 — United States vs. France at 12:40 a.m. ET