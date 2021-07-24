NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins on Saturday added Swedish left-winger Oskar Jellvik with the No. 149 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

And while his game might not be too familiar to fans yet, he does try to emulate a fan-favorite on the ice.

“I like Patrice Bergeron a lot because I think he shows that he can play the offensive zone and be one of the best guys there, but he also plays defense, doesn?t just let other guys do defense,” Jellvik said after he was drafted. “I think that?s a good guy to have as a role model.”

Jellvik, who is 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds, posted six goals and an equal amount of assists in 13 games with the Djurgarden Jr. team in Sweden last year. He also appeared in three games for the senior team, but didn’t add any points.

He is one of three players from the country to be drafted by the Bruins this year, joining the team’s first-round pick Fabian Lysell and fifth-rounder Philip Svedeback.