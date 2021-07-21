NESN Logo Sign In

Pat Connaughton is an NBA champion, and the Arlington, Mass. native celebrated like one after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns to claim their first title in 50 years Wednesday night.

He and teammate Bobby Portis Jr. had a hilarious reaction when they were asked how much champagne they’d consumed to celebrate the victory:

"How much champagne have each of you consumed?"



?????? pic.twitter.com/dRQcpsxz5p — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

The pair didn’t have an answer, they just looked at each other and cracked up.

Connaughton has made it to the postseason in each of his six NBA seasons, having gone as far as the Eastern Conference Finals as a member of the Bucks in 2019.

He was incredibly productive during the Bucks’ NBA Finals run, averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists through six games, in which he averaged 30.0 minutes on the floor.

With more minutes than he saw in the regular season, when he clocked a career-high 22.8 per game, Connaughton thrived. His point total from the Finals far eclipses his season average, when he logged 6.8 points per game, and his rebounds were up from 4.8 during the regular season. His assist total is equal.