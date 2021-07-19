Patrick Chung Has High Hopes For Patriots Successor Kyle Dugger

NESN Logo Sign In

QUINCY, Mass. — For years, Patrick Chung was one of the New England Patriots’ best and most important defensive players.

He believes his successor can be even better.

Speaking Sunday night before a New England Free Jacks rugby match at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, the recently retired strong safety shared a ringing endorsement of Kyle Dugger, the Patriots’ top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dugger impressed as an NFL rookie last season, displaying a rare blend of size, athleticism, versatility and physicality as he handled many of Chung’s usual responsibilities. He adopted the latter’s uniform number following Chung’s retirement, switching from No. 35 to No. 23 this offseason, and projects as a starter and key contributor in New England’s revamped defense.

“I think he can be really good,” Chung said. “He’s young, he’s raw, he has the size, he has the instincts. He asked me for the number, and I said, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ I told him to take it over. And I pray to God that he’s way better than I am, because that?s only going to help us as Patriots. Hopefully he can get to that point. I believe that he can. He has all the intangibles, so I’m praying for that.”

Got to chat with former Patriots safety and current @NEFreeJacks part-owner Patrick Chung ahead of tonight?s Free Jacks game. He had some high praise for Kyle Dugger, who?s now wearing Chung?s old No. 23. pic.twitter.com/T2uMF9U13S — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 18, 2021

Chung opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns but remained a valuable resource for Dugger, sharing tips and guidance with the former Division II standout while he watched from afar.