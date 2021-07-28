NESN Logo Sign In

This isn’t just any ordinary trading card. It’s one that holds tremendous value.

We’re talking about a Patrick Mahomes 2017 Panini National Treasures 1-of-1, NFL shield, autographed card, which recently sold for $4.3 million, according to PWCC Marketplace.

This is the most ever paid for a football card, surpassing the Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Autograph card, which sold for $3.1 million back in March. It’s the fourth-most ever paid for a sports card of any kind, per ESPN.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback clearly was shocked by the record-setting price, posting “My goodness” on Twitter along with the exploding head emoji.

The Mahomes card now belongs to LJ’s Card Shop of New Albany, Ohio.

At age 25 and already with a Super Bowl title and league MVP Award under his belt, Mahomes is on a steady path toward someday becoming a Hall of Famer. So, this card actually could skyrocket in value down the road.