Patrick Mahomes Offers Levelheaded Outlook On Tom Brady Comparisons

When it comes to orchestrating a football team and winning games, both Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady know exactly what to do.

But when the GOAT conversation comes up, the Kansas City Chiefs’ young superstar quarterback is not yet ready to be compared to Brady, a 22-year NFL veteran.

During their last meeting in Super Bowl LV, Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a championship win, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time in his career. On the flip side, Mahomes’ dreams of winning back-to-back titles were crushed.

Mahomes was asked Thursday during an interview with ESPN’s “First Take” about his rivalry with Brady being compared to the NBA GOAT debate centered around Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“I mean, it’s still early for the LeBron-Michael Jordan stuff, but for me, if you’re in this league, then you’re trying to win,” Mahomes said. “You’re trying to be the best player on that football field every single day.

“Tom’s done it for a long time and he’s won a lot of Super Bowls. When you’re coming up and watching football, you want to go out there and win championships like he’s done. I’m going to try to do whatever I can every single year to put us in a position that we can win a lot of championships, hopefully.”

Patrick Mahomes’ rise to stardom hasn’t just involved unorthodox side-arm throws. He also has posted huge numbers while leading Kansas City to success in the AFC West.