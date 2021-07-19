NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL on Monday shared reporting dates for training camp for each of its 32 teams along with a finalized joint practice schedule.

The New England Patriots, it was shared, will combine practices with two NFC squads before facing them in preseason games before the 2021 season. Hopefully there’s no bad blood remaining from a few lost Super Bowls.

It was confirmed the Patriots will travel to Philadelphia to practice with the Eagles from Aug. 16-17 before their preseason matchup on Aug. 19. Though a final preseason game against the Giants is in New York on Aug. 29, the Patriots will host the practice in New England.

Over the next eight days, @NFL rookies and veterans will be reporting for training camp.



See the reporting dates for each club, as well as the 15 joint practices scheduled across the league: https://t.co/LJYyOyLQA2 pic.twitter.com/zhNQkDUPaU — NFL345 (@NFL345) July 19, 2021

Rookies are scheduled to arrive Tuesday, exactly one week before veterans join them.