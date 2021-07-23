Patriots’ Joe Cardona Urges NFL Community To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

NESN Logo Sign In

Duty is a concept familiar to Joe Cardona.

The New England Patriots long snapper urges all NFL players, coaches and staff to take COVID-19 vaccine injections Friday in a statement. Cardona issued a clarion call for vaccinations hours after the NFL announced its COVID-19 rules for the 2021 season.

“The NFL has taken a firm stance that will have massive implications to individual players,” Cardona wrote, per ProFootballFocus’ Doug Kyed. “Ensuring every single player in the league is afforded the opportunity to earn every paycheck for which they are eligible is extremely important. As athletes, our time horizon for earning income is already volatile enough with factors we can control, let alone this new policy.

“That being said, any member of an NFL locker room, has a duty to keep teammates, coaches, support staff and fans safe and healthy. That responsibility should be an impactful incentive all on its own to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, irregardless of financial consequences.”

The NFL’s COVID rules are making waves around the league. Some players join Cardona in urging their peers to receive vaccines, others oppose the regulations and a few NFL personalities have left their teams altogether.

With training camps set to begin in the coming days, expect to hear plenty more from around the NFL on the subject of COVID-19 vaccination.