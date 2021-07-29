Patriots’ Kyle Dugger Has Surprising Take On His Strong Rookie Season

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kyle Dugger is coming off an impressive rookie season for the New England Patriots.

Just don’t expect to hear that from him.

Dugger, the versatile, playmaking safety New England drafted with their top pick last spring, was asked Thursday how he’s grade his first season in the pros.

His response: “Below average.”

“That’s really all I can say,” he added. “It was fun to get the experience and be out there, but it wasn’t a great year.”

It was a down year for the Patriots as a team, certainly, but Dugger showed great promise during their 7-9 campaign, playing multiple spots in New England’s secondary and flashing his top-tier athleticism and ability to bury blockers and ball-carriers with thunderous hits. He started seven of the Patriots’ final eight games and is expected to take on an even larger role in Year 2.

“I think all the first and second-year players, it’s always a big jump for them from Year 1 to Year 2,” head coach Bill Belichick said before Thursday’s training camp practice. “They come to camp and have much better understanding of our system, understanding of the National Football League and understanding of the expectations and routine is. After you’ve been through it once, it’s a lot easier to prepare and go through it the second time.”