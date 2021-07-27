Patriots’ Lone Undrafted Rookie Earns High Praise From Longtime Captain

NESN Logo Sign In

An undrafted rookie has made the New England Patriots’ Week 1 roster in each of the last 17 seasons. It’ll be up to Quinn Nordin to continue that streak.

Sounds like he’s off to a promising start.

Nordin, the only UDFA to sign with the Patriots this offseason, received a positive review Tuesday from longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater, who praised the Michigan product’s powerful leg and inquisitive attitude.

“He’s got a cannon on him,” Slater said in a video conference. “There’s no doubt about that. He’s super explosive, and Quinn, he asks a ton of questions, which I love — young guys who ask questions. He’s trying to learn. He’s trying to improve every day. He’s trying to do the right thing.

“You can’t ask for more from a young player who’s eager to learn and improve and just to come on and work hard. And really our whole rookie class has kind of embraced that mentality this year.”

Nordin’s leg strength was hard to miss during organized team activities and minicamp. In one spring practice, he booted a field goal that landed on the roof of an adjacent building.

The Patriots released kicker Roberto Aguayo after minicamp, setting up a training camp battle between Nordin and veteran Nick Folk.