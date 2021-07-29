Patriots Newcomer Matt Judon Opens Up About Stern NFLPA Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Judon did not stay tight-lipped as the NFL instituted a significant protocol.

The league and the NFLPA are taking a very strict approach to COVID-19 in the 2021 season. If unvaccinated players cause a virus outbreak that leaves a game unable to be played, the team with the positive tests will have to forfeit. Furthermore, players on both teams would not be paid for a cancelled game.

The rule prompted an NSFW post from Judon, who tweeted, “The NFLPA (expletive) sucks.”

Speaking with the media after his second training camp session with the Patriots, Judon addressed the tweet.

“The PA is the PA, man. It is what it is,? Judon told reporters Thursday, per MassLive. “They’re going to do their protocols and do what they think is right for the players or for the organizations or the league. And we’ve just gotta abide by it.

“Don?t mean we have to like it though.”

New England head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday noted “most” Patriots players have been vaccinated. Devin Asiasi recently tested positive, though the second-year tight end reportedly is vaccinated.