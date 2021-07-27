Patriots Notes: Matt Patricia ‘Involved In Everything’ In New Position

O-line is expected to be one of the Patriots’ strongest position groups this season, with returning ex-Pats Trent Brown and Ted Karras joining 2020 holdovers Andrews, Shaq Mason, Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu.

— Last December, Slater said he was unsure whether he wanted to return for a 14th NFL season. So, why did he?

“For me, thankfully the good Lord blessed me with the opportunity,” said Slater, who turns 36 in September. “They’ve got to want you here. Coach wanted me back, and I felt good. I still love this game. I love to compete, I love the process of preparing to play a season, I love the relationships that exist within the locker room. There?s nothing like this.

“And when it’s done, it’s done. You can’t go back five, six years from now and pick it back up. I spent some time praying about it, and I felt like it was the right thing to do for myself and my family to continue to play, and I’m thankful for the opportunity that has been presented to me. But now I’ve got to earn my keep. I’ve got to go out here and make this team and contribute at a high level and earn my spot.”

Slater is one of the best special teams players in NFL history, earning Pro Bowl selections in nine of the last 10 seasons. A career Patriot, he said he takes it upon himself to stress the importance of the kicking game to his younger teammates, some of whom might have played only on offense or defense in college.

“I think that’s a big part of my role on this team now — to try to get the buy-in from the younger players to help them understand that, hey, this can be a bridge to maybe more playing time in the future or just an opportunity for you to have a career,” Slater said.

“The reality is you’re not going to have seven starting receivers on game day. Somebody?s going to have to go out there and play in the kicking game if they?re going to be active. Same goes for the linebackers, same goes for the defensive backs and so on and so forth. Helping those guys understand that and see the big picture, I think, is part of my job as a leader on this team, especially when it comes to the kicking game.”

The Patriots return their top 10 leaders in special teams snaps played from a year ago, including their kick/punt coverage Big Three of Slater, Justin Bethel and Cody Davis.