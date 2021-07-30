Patriots Offseason Spending Spree Amazed Newcomer Davon Godchaux

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick opened up the New England Patriots’ checkbook in a way he never had before this past offseason, and that’s not lost on the beneficiaries.

Davon Godchaux was among the players added by Belichick during his nine-figure offseason spending spree, which saw him sign a slew of offensive weapons while retooling the defense.

“He was spending, spending, spending,” the defensive tackle said Thursday after a training camp session. “But it was amazing, just seeing coach Belichick attack the defensive end, getting some guys on the edge, getting some guys on the back end, getting some guys on the D-line. So I mean, like I said, I?m just gonna try to do my best to give this town, this city all I can each and every game, each and every play, each and every practice. Hard work and dedication is all I know how to do.”

Coincidentally, last year Cam Newton coined the nickname “Dollar Dollar Bill” for Belichick.

Safe to say that’s an appropriate moniker?

“You saw it this offseason,” Godchaux laughed. “I think it?s the most money he ever spent. So hey, he knew this team’s needs. Like I said, he’s the best in the game at doing it, so I don’t question nothing that he does.”

Among the others added by the Patriots on defense is Kyle Van Noy, Jalen Mills and Matt Judon, the latter of which Godchaux is a big fan.