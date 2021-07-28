Patriots Reveal Changes To Coaching Staff With Training Camp Underway

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots made a handful of changes to their coaching staff and revealed those changes before training camp started Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s an updated rundown of the coaching staff:

Offense

Bill Belichick: head coach

Josh McDaniels: offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks

Ivan Fears: running backs

Vinnie Sunseri: running backs

Troy Brown: wide receivers/returners

Nick Caley: tight ends/fullbacks

Carmen Bricillo: offensive line

Mick Lomardi: receivers

Bo Hardegree: quality control/quarterbacks

Defense

Demarcus Covington: defensive line

Jerod Mayo: insider linebackers

Steve Belichick: outside linebackers

Brian Belichick: Safeties

Mike Pellegrino: Cornerbacks

Special teams

Cameron Achord: special teams coordinator

Joe Houston: special teams assistant

Other personnel

Moses Cabers: head strength and conditioning coach

Deron Mayo: strength and conditioning assistant

Matt Patricia: senior football advisor

Billy Yates: assistant offensive line

Evan Rothstein: research and analysis/coaching

— Bricillo, Brown, McDaniels and Sunseri are all taking on new roles after serving on New England’s staff last season.