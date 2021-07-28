Patriots Reveal Changes To Coaching Staff With Training Camp Underway

The New England Patriots made a handful of changes to their coaching staff and revealed those changes before training camp started Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.
Here’s an updated rundown of the coaching staff:
Offense
Bill Belichick: head coach
Josh McDaniels: offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks
Ivan Fears: running backs
Vinnie Sunseri: running backs
Troy Brown: wide receivers/returners
Nick Caley: tight ends/fullbacks
Carmen Bricillo: offensive line
Mick Lomardi: receivers
Bo Hardegree: quality control/quarterbacks
Defense
Demarcus Covington: defensive line
Jerod Mayo: insider linebackers
Steve Belichick: outside linebackers
Brian Belichick: Safeties
Mike Pellegrino: Cornerbacks
Special teams
Cameron Achord: special teams coordinator
Joe Houston: special teams assistant
Other personnel
Moses Cabers: head strength and conditioning coach
Deron Mayo: strength and conditioning assistant
Matt Patricia: senior football advisor
Billy Yates: assistant offensive line
Evan Rothstein: research and analysis/coaching
— Bricillo, Brown, McDaniels and Sunseri are all taking on new roles after serving on New England’s staff last season.
— Douglas, Hardegree, Rothstein, Yates and Patricia are new additions to the staff.
— Patricia, however, is returning after two-plus season as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. Patricia, who previously served as the defensive coordinator, re-joined Belichick’s staff and has since been praised by veteran players like safety Devin McCourty.
— Bricillo was a co-offensive line coach last season along with Cole Popovich. Popovich, though, left the staff before camp, reportedly over a dispute regarding the league’s newly-implemented COVID-19 guidelines.
The Patriots continue training camp Thursday.