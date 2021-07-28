Patriots Reveal Changes To Coaching Staff With Training Camp Underway

New England has five new additions on staff before the 2021 season

by

The New England Patriots made a handful of changes to their coaching staff and revealed those changes before training camp started Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s an updated rundown of the coaching staff:

Offense
Bill Belichick: head coach
Josh McDaniels: offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks
Ivan Fears: running backs
Vinnie Sunseri: running backs
Troy Brown: wide receivers/returners
Nick Caley: tight ends/fullbacks
Carmen Bricillo: offensive line
Mick Lomardi: receivers
Bo Hardegree: quality control/quarterbacks

Defense
Demarcus Covington: defensive line
Jerod Mayo: insider linebackers
Steve Belichick: outside linebackers
Brian Belichick: Safeties
Mike Pellegrino: Cornerbacks

Special teams
Cameron Achord: special teams coordinator
Joe Houston: special teams assistant

Other personnel
Moses Cabers: head strength and conditioning coach
Deron Mayo: strength and conditioning assistant
Matt Patricia: senior football advisor
Billy Yates: assistant offensive line
Evan Rothstein: research and analysis/coaching

— Bricillo, Brown, McDaniels and Sunseri are all taking on new roles after serving on New England’s staff last season.

— Douglas, Hardegree, Rothstein, Yates and Patricia are new additions to the staff.

— Patricia, however, is returning after two-plus season as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. Patricia, who previously served as the defensive coordinator, re-joined Belichick’s staff and has since been praised by veteran players like safety Devin McCourty.

— Bricillo was a co-offensive line coach last season along with Cole Popovich. Popovich, though, left the staff before camp, reportedly over a dispute regarding the league’s newly-implemented COVID-19 guidelines.

The Patriots continue training camp Thursday.

More NFL:

NFL Rumors: Surgery ‘A Possibility’ For Patriots’ QB Jarrett Stidham
Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec
Previous Article

Bobby Dalbec To Get Chance For Red Sox Against Blue Jays, Rays Lefties
Boston Bruins Forward Nick Foligno
Next Article

Nick Foligno Expresses Excitement To Join Bruins In Free Agency

Picked For You

Related