Patriots Rumors: Devin Asiasi Tests Positive For COVID Ahead Of Camp

New England Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a report Tuesday from The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

“Asiasi, who has been vaccinated, is not with the team and will need to quarantine,” McBride wrote. “It’s unclear if he is experiencing any symptoms.”

Under NFL rules, because he is vaccinated, Asiasi can return to the team once he returns two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared additional information about Asiasi’s positive test, reporting it took place in the middle of last week and that the tight end has “mild symptoms.”

Some context on Patriots TE Devin Asiasi testing positive for COVID despite being vaccinated (1st reported by @globejimmcbride): Happened 5-6 days ago, mild symptoms, return on target once all guidelines are followed.



For now, Asiasi works virtually, as TE David Wells steps in. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 27, 2021

As of Monday afternoon, four NFL players and 13 staffers had tested positive despite being vaccinated, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That list includes Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.

The Patriots traded up to select Asiasi in the third round of last year’s draft. The UCLA product appeared in nine games as a rookie, managing just two catches on seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown.