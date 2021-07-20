Patriots Third-Rounder Ronnie Perkins Appears To Have Signed Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots appear to have signed yet another member of the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Patriots outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins, who was selected No. 96 overall the third round of the NFL draft, posted a photo to social media thanking the organization.

“Thanks to the @Patriots for believing in me. Not it’s time to work my (expletive) off for the 2nd one,” Perkins tweeted Tuesday along with a photo wearing team gear with pen in hand.

Multiple reports indicated that Perkins did indeed sign his contract, which reportedly is for four years.

Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan provided further insight including Perkins’ 2021 salary of $660 thousand and 2022 salary of $877,538.

(2/2) What we are confident about Ronnie Perkins' deal.



His signing bonus is $840,616

His 2022 salary = $877,538



Am waiting to learn his 2023 and 2024 salaries. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space=$12,850,017 (@patscap) July 20, 2021

Patriots second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore now is the lone draft pick yet to sign.