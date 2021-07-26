Patriots Training Camp: Projecting Roles For 31 New England Newcomers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ worst season in 20 years prompted a roster makeover.

Thirty-one of the 91 players currently vying for Patriots roster spots joined the team in the months since New England’s underwhelming 7-9 campaign concluded. A large number of those came aboard during an unprecedented free agent spending spree that saw Bill Belichick’s club hand out an NFL-record $175 million in guaranteed money.

With Patriots training camp set to begin Wednesday, we projected which role each of the Patriots’ 31 newcomers will play this season. (Note: This list does not include players like Dont’a Hightower and Brandon Bolden who are returning from COVID-19 opt-outs.)

VETERANS (22):

DT Montravius Adams

A solid run defender who never played more than 20 percent of defensive snaps in any of his four seasons in Green Bay, Adams saw a surprising number of reps with projected starting defenders during OTAs and minicamp. He’s not a roster lock but could surprise in camp.

Projected role: Competing for a spot in the D-tackle rotation

WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor was one of the NFL’s most dangerous deep threats in 2020, ranking second in yards per catch (18.7) and catching eight touchdown passes for the Las Vegas Raiders. One year earlier, he was run out of Philadelphia after posting a moribund 39-363-3 line in 11 games. The Patriots are banking on more of the former after signing the wideout to a hefty two-year, $22 million contract.

Projected role: Starting wide receiver

DL Henry Anderson

Long viewed as a sensible fit for the Patriots’ defense, Anderson can play multiple spots along the defensive line and contribute as a run stopper (third-highest run-stuff rate last season among players with 500-plus snaps) and pass rusher (seven sacks in 2018).

Projected role: Versatile D-line contributor

WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne was overshadowed by Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Emmanuel Sanders and George Kittle in San Francisco but has the versatility and route-running savvy to succeed in New England. One of the more intriguing training camp battles will between him and Jakobi Meyers, a similar player who excelled in 2020.

Projected role: Either the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, depending on the outcome of that competition