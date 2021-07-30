Patriots Training Camp: Rookie Running Back Returns On Day 3

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ backfield gained another body on Day 3 of training camp.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson made his Patriots camp debut Friday morning, indicating he’s been removed from the active/non-football injury list.

The fourth-round draft pick missed the first two training camp practices with an undisclosed injury, watching portions of both from the sideline in workout clothes.

Stevenson averaged 6.6 yards per carry and more than 100 yards per game (665 on 101 carries over six contests) in his final season at Oklahoma, scoring seven touchdowns. He offers intriguing potential as a dual-threat back if he can stay healthy and avoid the Patriots’ traditional rookie redshirt for rushers.

The following players were absent from the start of Friday’s practice:

QB Jarrett Stidham (physically unable to perform list)

CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP)

LB Brandon King (PUP)

TE Dalton Keene (PUP)

LB Chase Winovich (PUP)

LB Cameron McGrone (NFI)

LB Anfernee Jennings

LB Terez Hall (PUP)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI)

TE Devin Asiasi (reserve/COVID-19 list)

DT Byron Cowart (PUP)

All 11 of those players also sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday.