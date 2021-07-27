Patriots Placed These Two Starters On Physically Unable To Perform List

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have added a pair of likely starters — outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive tackle Trent Brown — to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Tuesday.

Neither Van Noy or Brown are cleared to practice when the Patriots report to training camp Wednesday. Both Van Noy and Brown can, however, be taken off PUP at any time.

Van Noy and Brown join a list of players that were placed on the PUP list last week. They include Stephon Gilmore, Byron Cowart, Terez Hall, Dalton Keene, Brandon King, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Winovich.

New England also has three players — Rhamondre Stevenson, Cameron McGrone and Joshuah Bledsoe — on its non-football injury list.

There have not been any reports indicating the severity of the injuries those players are dealing with.

In other roster news, Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday while the team released wide receiver Devin Smith.