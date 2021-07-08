Report: Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Will Play In NBA Summer League

NESN Logo Sign In

Payton Pritchard didn’t get to play in the NBA Summer League before his rookie year, since it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His teammate Grant Williams said in January he didn’t think the extra development camp was necessary for the Oregon product, who was picked by Boston at No. 26 overall in last year’s draft.

But after finishing his rookie year with 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 19.2 minutes per game (making 66 appearances largely off the bench), Pritchard will get an opportunity to head to Las Vegas after all.

Chris Grenham of Forbes reported Thursday that Pritchard will play for Boston’s Summer League squad, though he won’t play every game. The 23-year-old returned to Boston not long ago, Grenham said.

All 30 NBA teams will field a team for the Summer League, which will be held Aug. 8-17. The tournament is typically used to evaluate rookies and other young talent heading into the regular season.

Pritchard’s inclusion in Summer League could be part of the team’s strategy as it weighs its options at point guard. After dealing Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Celtics are extremely limited in the backcourt.

As it stands, Marcus Smart will be tasked with leading a young group that includes Pritchard, Tremont Waters and Romeo Langford.