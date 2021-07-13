Pete Alonso Wins Second Straight Home Run Derby Over Trey Mancini

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t Joey Gallo or Shohei Ohtani to win the 2021 Home Run Derby.

Call it a “re-Pete,” if you will.

Pete Alonso defeated Trey Mancini in the final round to win the annual event. Alonso also won in 2019, and because the Derby was not held in 2020, the New York Mets first baseman officially has gone back-to-back.

The HR Derby legend himself, Ken Griffey Jr, awards the trophy to Polar Bear ? pic.twitter.com/0Qfbz0MMXB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 13, 2021

Mancini defeated Matt Olson 24-23 in the first round before he went on to bounce Trevor Story from the event, 13-12.

Alonso, meanwhile, blasted 35 home runs in the first round to beat Salvador Perez’s 28. He then went on to narrowly beat Juan Soto, who eliminated Shohei Ohtani, 16-15.

Mancini put 22 homers on the board in the final around, but Alonso was just too hot and blasted six straight home runs in his bonus time to walk it off.