Peyton Manning hopes the ongoing Aaron Rodgers saga has an anticlimactic ending.

Rodgers rumors and headlines have come in abundance since the start of the calendar year. The ordeal was kickstarted by the quarterback’s cryptic comments following the Packers’ NFC Championship Game loss, and steam was gained leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. Until Rodgers commits to a certain path, we’ll surely continue to hear speculation from every direction.

Peyton Manning has a tough time seeing two potential results coming to fruition. Manning isn’t projecting Rodgers to sit out the upcoming season, nor does he believe the reigning league MVP will take his talents to Denver.

“Obviously it’s the question of the summer here in Denver,” Manning said Monday at Coors Field, per CBS Sports. “Obviously, I hope he plays somewhere this year. The fact that Aaron Rodgers might not play this year, I can’t fathom it. He’s too good of a player, too fun to watch for the fans. I personally hope it’s in Green Bay. That’s what I see him as (and) I hope they can kinda make amends and work (it) out. That is team is so close, if he were to leave there it’d be a major change, obviously, for them.

“My gut is he’s not coming to Denver. My gut is Denver’s gonna have Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater be their quarterback. At this point, you gotta kinda know what your plan is. You can’t be having a new quarterback three weeks before the season.”

A resolution for Rodgers probably is not far away. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection over the weekend said he plans to “figure things out in a couple weeks.”