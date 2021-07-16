Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Yankees To Win Signed Tim Wakefield Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox begin the second half of their season against the Yankees, and fans also can play to win during the next Boston-New York matchup.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Friday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game can win a signed Tim Wakefield jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

The Boston-New York broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the contest unfolds. “Predict The Game” contestants also can find additional questions online, with each correct prediction increasing their chances of winning.

The first question in Friday night’s contest will appear during “Red Sox GameDay LIVE,” which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The winner of the signed Wakefield jersey automatically will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

