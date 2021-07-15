NESN Logo Sign In

Polar Park all but confirmed Jarren Duran’s reported call up to Major League Baseball.

The Red Sox prospect was scratched from Worcester’s lineup for both games of its doubleheader Wednesday night because Duran reportedly will join Boston in New York on Thursday night for its series against the Yankees.

Duran’s girlfriend Kylie Granno took to Instagram to show her support, while Twitter, understandably, was extremely excited once the news was reported.

During the second game of the WooSox’s doubleheader against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the jumbotron at Polar Park had a special message for Duran.

“Good luck in the show, Jarren,” it said.

Check it out, per Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Ashley Green:

Polar Park wishing good luck to Jarren Duran as he?s called up to the show tomorrow pic.twitter.com/SVF40aZ4OV — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) July 15, 2021

It remains to be seen if Duran will play in the four-game set, but we’re sure manager Alex Cora will have plenty of questions to answer before first pitch.