Predators’ Luke Prokop Comes Out As Gay, Makes NHL History

Luke Prokop hopes to position himself for success by coming out as gay.

The Nashville Predators prospect came out as gay Monday, becoming the first NHL player under contract to do so. Prokop announced he’s gay via Twitter.

“Hi everyone. While the past year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the chance to find my true self. I am no longer scared to hide who I am,” Prokop wrote.

“Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay.

“It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I cannot be happier with my decision to come out. From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink improve my chances for filling my dreams.”

Judon is expected to participate in his first NHL training camp later this summer, when Nashville begins preparing for the 2021-22 season.

The Predators picked Judon, 19, in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He played in the Western Hockey League for the Calgary Hitmen and was one of the team’s alternate captains.