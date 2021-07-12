Carlos Febles Believes ‘Best Is Coming’ From Red Sox’s Rafael Devers

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers has an impressive résumé as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The third baseman already is a World Series champion and will represent his team for the first time in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Coors Field.

Devers has 96 home runs in his fifth season in Boston and is enjoying much success this year at the plate while his defense has improved, too.

Oh yeah, Devers also is one of the longest-tenured members of the Red Sox at just 24 years old.

But if you ask third base coach Carlos Febles, we haven’t seen anything just yet.

“You see a guy with a World Series ring and almost 100 home runs and you forget he’s still developing,” Febles told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “The best is coming.”

While it’s no surprise his offense is is what makes the highlight reels, it’s Devers’ defense that has raised questions. He dealt with an ankle injury in 2020 that hindered his progress at the corner position, and has 13 errors this season.