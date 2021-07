NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers can swing it with the best of the them.

The young Boston Red Sox third baseman has been a run-producing machine so far this season and after an impressive five-RBI showing Thursday overtook the league-lead with 69 runs driven in.

Devers has shined all season for the Red Sox at the hot corner and also earned his first All-Star Game selection Thursday.

For more on the 24-year-old, check out the video above from "Red Sox First Pitch," presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.