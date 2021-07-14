Rafael Devers Waves To Dugout After All-Star Game Double, As Usual

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers represented the Boston Red Sox with more than just his uniform in his first-ever Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

After hitting a double in his first Midsummer Classic at-bat, Devers acknowleged his teammates in the dugout with a wave — carrying on what has become tradition for the Red Sox this season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed the origins of the trend early this year, tracing it back to Franchy Cordero’s double in an April 5 blowout of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Devers has 25 doubles so far this season (not counting Tuesday’s), good to tie him with Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies for fifth in MLB.

He was taken out of the game — along with teammates Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi — heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, as the American League led 4-0. Devers ended the night with only the double in two at-bats.