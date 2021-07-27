Rafael Devers Has Been Thorn In Blue Jays’ Side So Far In Young Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers loves playing against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The young third baseman has been a monster for the Boston Red Sox against the American League East for so far in his career.

After crushing his 27th home run of 2021 in Monday night’s win over Toronto, the 24-year-old now has 15 career home runs against the Blue Jays which is good for his highest total against an opponent.

