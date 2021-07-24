The Boston Red Sox were held scoreless by Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees for four innings Friday, but after Xander Bogaerts broke things open with a sacrifice fly that scored Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers played the hero.
Devers took a 99.2 mph fastball for a ride 412 feet out of the park, marking his 25th home run of the year. Jarren Duran, who reached on a ground-rule double, came around to score with him, putting the Red Sox up 3-1 over the Yankees.
After a slow (and scary) start when Eduardo Rodriguez exited with what was later deemed migraine symptoms, Devers and the mighty fifth inning was exactly what the Red Sox needed.